Former airport employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Huntington Tri-State Airport employee has pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Melissa Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, admitted to embezzling more than $49,000 while working as the airport’s finance director.

Hall faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and has agreed to pay restitution in the case.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15.

For prior coverage >>>> Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.