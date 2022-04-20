Garth Brooks adds second concert in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSAZ) - Get ready for Garth!

The country music superstar is adding another Cincinnati concert to his stadium tour.

Not only will his long-awaited Paul Brown Stadium show go down on Saturday, May 14, Garth is making a weekend out of it by performing on Friday, May 13, too.

These two concerts will be Garth’s first ones in Cincinnati in five years.

Garth was originally scheduled to play the city in May of 2020, before the show was canceled due to the pandemic, so whether you want to hear “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” or “Friends In Low Places,” you’ll have another night to hear his biggest hits.

