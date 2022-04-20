Advertisement

Garth Brooks adds second concert in Cincinnati

Garth Brooks is adding another Cincinnati concert to his stadium tour.
Garth Brooks is adding another Cincinnati concert to his stadium tour.(CMA / Blue Rose Inc.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSAZ) - Get ready for Garth!

The country music superstar is adding another Cincinnati concert to his stadium tour.

Not only will his long-awaited Paul Brown Stadium show go down on Saturday, May 14, Garth is making a weekend out of it by performing on Friday, May 13, too.

These two concerts will be Garth’s first ones in Cincinnati in five years.

Garth was originally scheduled to play the city in May of 2020, before the show was canceled due to the pandemic, so whether you want to hear “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” or “Friends In Low Places,” you’ll have another night to hear his biggest hits.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say some of the owners have been notified.
Six stolen vehicles found at same location
Driver smashes vehicle into restaurant Monday.
WATCH | Driver crashes car into restaurant in Ashland
Tires Slashed
Rash of tire slashings investigated
A historic home in Hurricane that has sat empty for nearly 20 years was destroyed Tuesday...
Fire destroys historic farmhouse
Deputies said the middle school teacher was sexting with a high school student.
Teacher accused of sexting student arrested

Latest News

Antwon Starkey, of Huntington is charged in the shooting death of Kafredrick McEachin.
State rests in Starkey trial
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. On Wednesday, March 23,...
Gov. DeWine announces Ohio Army National Guard donation to Ukraine
he state attorney general’s office says nitazines can be anywhere from 1.5 to 40 times stronger...
Attorney General warns about ‘Frankenstein’ opioids on the rise
Spring and Earth Day DIY projects
Spring and Earth Day DIY projects