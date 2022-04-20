HPD investigates multiple stolen car cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is connecting two recoveries of stolen vehicles.

The first recovery was the location of six cars Tuesday morning, all of them parked at the same location in the 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.

The second happened when Huntington Police recovered two stolen cars after a police chase late Tuesday night.

Due to similarities, detectives believe these recoveries are connected.

They say, just before midnight Tuesday, an officer patrolling the 1200 block of 28th Street identified vehicle as one that had recently been reported stolen.

Police say the officer was going to stop the vehicle, but the car sped away, causing the officer to lose sight of it.

Another officer quickly located the stolen vehicle abandoned near 26th Street and 10th Avenue where three suspects were seen running from the area.

While investigating this stolen vehicle, officers discovered a second stolen vehicle parked on the same lot. Both vehicles are being processed for evidence.

One of the cars recovered belonged to Marshall University freshman Alexa Sayles.

She says her Kia was stolen from the stadium lot. Due to the damage to the ignition, she says her car will not start.

“It’s pretty weird cause I knew car theft, it happens, but for there to be like a chain of incidents, it’s pretty weird. I feel like there may be a group of people involved or something, but it’s really concerning,” Sayles said.

A spokesperson with Marshall University told WSAZ that three students have reported their cars missing.

We know that one of the six cars recovered on Guyan Avenue was stolen from Barboursville.

A maroon Jeep, reported stolen last week from Cabell Huntington Hospital, was recovered Wednesday at 27th Street and Riverview Avenue.

Police say they do not believe that is connected to the other recoveries.

