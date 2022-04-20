Advertisement

HPD investigates multiple stolen car cases

HPD investigates multiple stolen cars
By Emily Bennett
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is connecting two recoveries of stolen vehicles.

The first recovery was the location of six cars Tuesday morning, all of them parked at the same location in the 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.

The second happened when Huntington Police recovered two stolen cars after a police chase late Tuesday night.

Due to similarities, detectives believe these recoveries are connected.

They say, just before midnight Tuesday, an officer patrolling the 1200 block of 28th Street identified vehicle as one that had recently been reported stolen.

Police say the officer was going to stop the vehicle, but the car sped away, causing the officer to lose sight of it.

Another officer quickly located the stolen vehicle abandoned near 26th Street and 10th Avenue where three suspects were seen running from the area.

While investigating this stolen vehicle, officers discovered a second stolen vehicle parked on the same lot. Both vehicles are being processed for evidence.

One of the cars recovered belonged to Marshall University freshman Alexa Sayles.

She says her Kia was stolen from the stadium lot. Due to the damage to the ignition, she says her car will not start.

“It’s pretty weird cause I knew car theft, it happens, but for there to be like a chain of incidents, it’s pretty weird. I feel like there may be a group of people involved or something, but it’s really concerning,” Sayles said.

A spokesperson with Marshall University told WSAZ that three students have reported their cars missing.

We know that one of the six cars recovered on Guyan Avenue was stolen from Barboursville.

A maroon Jeep, reported stolen last week from Cabell Huntington Hospital, was recovered Wednesday at 27th Street and Riverview Avenue.

Police say they do not believe that is connected to the other recoveries.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say some of the owners have been notified.
Six stolen vehicles found at same location
Driver smashes vehicle into restaurant Monday.
WATCH | Driver crashes car into restaurant in Ashland
A historic home in Hurricane that has sat empty for nearly 20 years was destroyed Tuesday...
Fire destroys historic farmhouse
Deputies said the middle school teacher was sexting with a high school student.
Teacher accused of sexting student arrested
Tires Slashed
Rash of tire slashings investigated

Latest News

The theft happened in broad daylight while Tony Hodge’s family was away at an event Tuesday in...
Bicycle theft caught on surveillance camera
Drivers who use a stretch of I-64 along the Kentucky/West Virginia border will need to plan...
I-64 improvement project underway in Boyd County
Appalachian Power introduces rate increase proposal
Appalachian Power introduces rate increase proposal
Drivers who use a stretch of I-64 along the Kentucky/West Virginia border will need to plan...
I-64 improvement project underway in Boyd County