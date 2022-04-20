Advertisement

Huntington police recover two stolen cars after police chase

Huntington police recovered two stolen cars after a police chase early Wednesday morning.
Huntington police recovered two stolen cars after a police chase early Wednesday morning.(KGWN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Apr. 20, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police recovered two stolen cars after a police chase early Wednesday morning.

The chase started just after midnight on 8th Ave. at 29th St.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, a driver took off and drove to 9th Ave. at 23rd St.

The suspect got out of the car and took off.

Dispatchers tell us that car was stolen, as well as another car they came across.

It’s unclear if there was a passenger in the car that took off.

Dispatchers say no arrests were made at the scene.

Officers say some of the owners have been notified.
