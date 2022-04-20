Advertisement

New rehab hospital is coming to southern Ohio

ClearSky Health announced Wednesday the new hospital will serve the Tri-State area.
ClearSky Health announced Wednesday the new hospital will serve the Tri-State area.(ClearSky Health)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ ) - A new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital is coming to southern Ohio.

ClearSky Health announced Wednesday the new hospital will serve the Tri-State area.

ClearSky South Point will provide specialized rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who live with disabling injuries or illnesses, like strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.

According to a news release from ClearSky Health, about 100 new health care-related jobs will be created for the area.

Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health, says, “The organization selected the South Point location so it could serve patients in the Ashland, Ky. and Huntington, W.Va. markets as well. It allows us to treat patients referred from acute care facilities in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, fulfilling an unmet need for a higher level of rehabilitative care.”

ClearSky Health currently owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico, with plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Wisconsin, and additional Texas locations.

Groundbreaking for the hospital is planned for later this year, with an opening scheduled for Fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say some of the owners have been notified.
Six stolen vehicles found at same location
Driver smashes vehicle into restaurant Monday.
WATCH | Driver crashes car into restaurant in Ashland
Tires Slashed
Rash of tire slashings investigated
A historic home in Hurricane that has sat empty for nearly 20 years was destroyed Tuesday...
Fire destroys historic farmhouse
Deputies said the middle school teacher was sexting with a high school student.
Teacher accused of sexting student arrested

Latest News

Garth Brooks is adding another Cincinnati concert to his stadium tour.
Garth Brooks adds second concert in Cincinnati
Antwon Starkey, of Huntington is charged in the shooting death of Kafredrick McEachin.
State rests in Starkey trial
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. On Wednesday, March 23,...
Gov. DeWine announces Ohio Army National Guard donation to Ukraine
he state attorney general’s office says nitazines can be anywhere from 1.5 to 40 times stronger...
Attorney General warns about ‘Frankenstein’ opioids on the rise
Spring and Earth Day DIY projects
Spring and Earth Day DIY projects