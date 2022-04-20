New rehab hospital is coming to southern Ohio

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ ) - A new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital is coming to southern Ohio.

ClearSky Health announced Wednesday the new hospital will serve the Tri-State area.

ClearSky South Point will provide specialized rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who live with disabling injuries or illnesses, like strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.

According to a news release from ClearSky Health, about 100 new health care-related jobs will be created for the area.

Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health, says, “The organization selected the South Point location so it could serve patients in the Ashland, Ky. and Huntington, W.Va. markets as well. It allows us to treat patients referred from acute care facilities in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, fulfilling an unmet need for a higher level of rehabilitative care.”

ClearSky Health currently owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico, with plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Wisconsin, and additional Texas locations.

Groundbreaking for the hospital is planned for later this year, with an opening scheduled for Fall 2023.

