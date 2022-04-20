State rests in Starkey trial

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state has rested its case in the murder trial of Antwon Starkey.

The trial stems from the December 12, 2017, shooting death of Kafredrick McEachin at a convenience store along Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington.

Prosecutors called their last witness this afternoon, following expert testimony from five witnesses.

The experts described specifics of the crime scene - inside and outside of the store - along with analysis of firearms, cell phones and clothing gathered during the investigation.

A crime scene expert testified that Starkey shot McEachin just inside of the store and again outside, after McEachin had fallen to the ground with one shot striking the victim’s head.

Experts testified the victim received five gunshot wounds total.

The court is in recess with jurors scheduled to return by 3:45 p.m.

