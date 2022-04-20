Teacher accused of sexting student arrested

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A middle school teacher has been arrested after deputies said he sent explicit images and messages to a student over social media.

Christopher Tyler Brewster was arrested April 14 after a report was made to a Logan County Sheriff’s Department Prevention Resource Officer, according to the criminal complaint. Brewster was a Chapmanville Middle School substitute teacher, and the victim was a Logan High School student.

Brewster sent messages to the student via Snapchat on at least five different days between December 2021 and February 2022, according to the criminal complaint. Deputies described the messages as “sexual in nature with images sent” to the juvenile and “obscene and with sexual intent.”

Logan County Schools spokesperson Chris Williams told WSAZ that Brewster was a day-to-day substitute teacher at Chapmanville Middle School, and Brewster resigned before he was arrested.

“I was just in shock, and my husband was in shock as well,” Chapmanville Middle School parent Georgia Collins said about finding out their child’s art teacher had been arrested. “We trusted this man to be our child’s teacher. Now, granted he never did anything to my child, but he was entrusted with numerous children.”

Collins said she is concerned this is just another incident in a string of issues at Chapmanville Middle School. Chapmanville Middle School band teacher Cameron Bookman was arrested in 2020 on similar charges.

Collins and other parents are now asking questions of the Logan County School Board to figure out what is being done to protect students from these issues. A number of parents told WSAZ they plan on attending next week’s school board meeting to demand answers.

“I want to know what the Board of Education is going to be doing going forward in their hiring process to further prevent this,” Collins said.

WSAZ tried to get answers to these questions from school board officials during Tuesday afternoon’s special levy meeting, but was told they were not going to talk about this issue until next week’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the case and is working to recover and process all social media messages sent between Brewster and students, Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci said.

Prevention Resource Officers are based in each Logan County middle and high school, and LaFauci said parents need to talk with their students about social media safety and when to report inappropriate behavior.

“It is important for a parent to express to the child that if something that you are uncomfortable with comes through on your social media you can approach the Resource Officer or a counselor at the school,” LaFauci said. “Or they can even come to the parent. Sometimes that is the hardest thing to do, is to tell the parent that something like that is going on. However, it’s a necessity.”

Brewster is currently facing one felony charge of preparation, distribution or exhibition of obscene matter to minors.

