Tree pollens set to soar

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - So far, the spring hay fever season is best described as “easy come, easy go.” Every time it warms up our trees turn on their pollen making assembly machines, only to have a cold spell like Wednesday morning (lows in the 20s with frost) virtually shut down the pollen process. The result -- some bad days especially in late March and early April but by mid-spring standards no real prolonged breakouts.

But that changes beginning tonight and lasting through the weekend as warmer overnight lows set the stage for the seasonal tree pollen peak. The culprit for the explosion of tree pollens will be the oaks, which along with the maple and sycamore, are the predominate deciduous tree here in the heart of Appalachia.

That acceleration in tree pollination will begin Wednesday night when lows stay in the 50s and will run rampant by the weekend when nights stay in the 60s until almost dawn.

Windy, warm and sunny days will be the ones where pollen transport is maximized.

So a word to the wise for tree pollen sufferers; namely, your time to head to the medicine cabinet to take your antihistamine as prescribed by your doctor is here.

One final note by the weekend -- that nasty nocturnal yellow pollen fallout on our cars will be in high gear. So a car wash will soon be in order whether waiting for rain (Brandon, Drew and Andy are hinting Monday) or heading to the corner car wash.

Gesundheit!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.