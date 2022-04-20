Advertisement

UK’s big man staying put

Oscar Tsheibwe is returning to UK next season
Oscar Tsheibwe is returning to UK next season
By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The consensus player of the year in college basketball isn’t jumping to the NBA. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe announced on ESPN moments ago that he will be returning to Lexington. He will be the first national player of the year to return to school since North Carolina’s Tyler Hansborough did it back in 2008.

Tshiebwe averaged a double double last season for the Cats including 15 rebounds per game which was the highest average in over 40 years.

