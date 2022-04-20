WVU Health System and Thomas Health announce partnership

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia University (WVU) Health System and Thomas Health on Wednesday announced a new partnership, according to a release from WVU Medicine.

Officials say it represents a new management and clinical affiliation agreement between the two entities.

“This agreement is good for our hospitals, our employees, our patients, and the communities we serve,” said Thomas Health Board Chairman Angela Mayfield in a release. “Small community hospitals like Thomas Memorial and Saint Francis need partnerships with larger systems in order to survive the current health care climate. "

In addition to the new partnership with the WVU Health System, President and CEO Dan Lauffer announced his retirement from Thomas Health.

According to the release, “with Lauffer’s retirement, Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, will serve as the Health System’s interim president and CEO (while continuing to serve as the president and CEO of the WVU Health System) while Thomas Health conducts a search for Lauffer’s permanent successor.”

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., congratulated Lauffer on his retirement and applauded the new management agreement between WVU Health System and Thomas Health.

“Thomas Health has provided quality, affordable healthcare to countless West Virginians for more than 80 years,” Manchin said in the release. “Today’s announcement is the beginning of a new chapter for both Thomas Health and my dear friend Dan Lauffer … I will continue working with everyone involved to ensure all West Virginians continue to receive the same quality care Thomas Health has provided for over eight decades.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.