Advertisement

After-school ‘Satan club’ voted down by school board

Some parents brought forward the proposal after the school board allowed a Bible study group during school hours. (Source: WHP/CNN)
By WHP staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) - A proposed “Satan club” at a Pennsylvania school was voted down Tuesday.

A school board in York voted eight to one against approving the after-school program designed for children as young as 5.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder said it doesn’t support worshiping Satan or any religion but, rather, teaches rational and scientific ways of thinking.

Some parents reportedly asked for the program in response to the board green-lighting a Bible study group during school hours.

Hundreds of people showed up to protest.

Members from the Satanic Temple said the debate is far from over and said they’re considering legal action.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder says the school board does not have the authority to decide which religious organizations can hold after-school clubs.

Copyright 2022 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic home in Hurricane that has sat empty for nearly 20 years was destroyed Tuesday...
Fire destroys historic farmhouse
Huntington police recovered two stolen cars after a police chase early Wednesday morning.
Huntington police recover two stolen cars after police chase
Deputies said the middle school teacher was sexting with a high school student.
Teacher accused of sexting student arrested
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an industrial site fire at the former...
2 juveniles face arson charges in industrial site fire
A former Huntington Tri-State Airport employee has pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds.
Former airport employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

Latest News

Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment...
Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the...
Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard
LIVE: Biden expected to discuss Ukraine, Russia