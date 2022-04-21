Advertisement

Authorities seize 30 pounds of illegal shark fins at Texas restaurant

Nearly 30 pounds of illegal shark fins were found in the freezer of an unnamed Texas restaurant.
Nearly 30 pounds of illegal shark fins were found in the freezer of an unnamed Texas restaurant.(Texas Game Wardens via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The owners of a Texas seafood restaurant may face charges after nearly 30 pounds of shark fins were found inside a freezer.

In 2015, Texas banned the trade of shark fins. The law was put into effect to help crush the trade that officials say is mostly to blame for harming the shark population.

Authorities seized the fins and will use them as evidence.

A criminal case is pending against the unnamed restaurant owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic home in Hurricane that has sat empty for nearly 20 years was destroyed Tuesday...
Fire destroys historic farmhouse
Huntington police recovered two stolen cars after a police chase early Wednesday morning.
Huntington police recover two stolen cars after police chase
Deputies said the middle school teacher was sexting with a high school student.
Teacher accused of sexting student arrested
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an industrial site fire at the former...
2 juveniles face arson charges in industrial site fire
A former Huntington Tri-State Airport employee has pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds.
Former airport employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among five people named Thursday as recipients of...
Zelenskyy gets John F Kennedy award for defending democracy
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing
A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of...
Teen in Michigan school shooting set for Sept. 6 trial
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant