Both sides rest in Starkey trial

Antwon Starkey, of Huntington is charged in the shooting death of Kafredrick McEachin.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both sides have rested in the murder trial of Antwon Starkey.

Testimony wrapped up about 2:30 p.m. Thursday with Starkey choosing not to testify on his own behalf.

The trial stems from the December 12, 2017, shooting death of Kafredrick McEachin at a convenience store along Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington.

Defense attorneys called Starkey’s then wife and a friend of the victim among other witnesses.

The defense attempted to push its theory that a $70,000 hit on Starkey and his family sparked the fatal shooting.

McEachin’s friend denied ordering the hit, and a detective called by the defense testified police were unable to confirm it existed.

Starkey’s then wife spoke of hit and two related shootings that targeted her family weeks earlier.

Jurors have been asked to return at 10:30 a.m. A verdict could come later that afternoon.

