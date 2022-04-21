Boyd, Elliott counties receive increase in federal FEMA funds

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Many parts of eastern Kentucky are still struggling after being hit by natural disasters such as the ice storm and recent flooding.

Thursday, Senator Mitch McConnell met with local leaders in Boyd and Elliott counties to announce an increase in federal funds to the FEMA Cost Share Program from 75 percent to 90 percent.

This means the Federal government will now cover 90 percent of the cost counties spend in debris removal, rebuilding and future disaster mitigation.

Since January 2019, Boyd County has been hit with six FEMA declared disasters totaling more than $20 million in damages.

Sen McConnell says these funds are particularly vital to the smaller counties with limited budgets.

“So that will not only affect the ice storms and floods that all of these folks up here in North, Eastern Kentucky have been hit with over the last couple of years, but as well the more recent damage in Western Kentucky created by those devastating tornadoes,” Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) said Thursday.

Local leaders expressed their concerns and struggles with getting the needed funding to cover disaster expenses

Senator McConnell says unfortunately it’s still slow getting the money out to these areas and there’s no immediate solution to that at this time.

