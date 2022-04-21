COVID-19 W.Va. | 15 additional deaths, 174 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 21, 2022, there are currently 500 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,822 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 83-year old male from Fayette County. Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old male from Randolph County, a 72-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Calhoun County, a 62-year old female from McDowell County, an 85-year old female from Logan County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 94-year old female from Pendleton County, a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Summers County, a 65-year old female from Marshall County, and a 66-year old male from Wetzel County.

As of Thursday, all West Virginia counties are color-coded green on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating low infection rates.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

The DHHR reports there are 14,825 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 4,582 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Data shows 78 COVID-19 positive West Virginians in the hospital, 22 in the ICU and 11 on ventilators. One pediatric COVID-19 patient

492,297 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications, according to the DHHR.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent is fully vaccinated.

444,349 West Virginians have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (3), Berkeley (38), Boone (9), Braxton (4), Brooke (8), Cabell (28), Calhoun (9), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (8), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (12), Hampshire (7), Hancock (3), Hardy (4), Harrison (15), Jackson (1), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (36), Lewis (4), Lincoln (7), Logan (9), Marion (15), Marshall (17), Mason (5), McDowell (2), Mercer (19), Mineral (10), Mingo (3), Monongalia (43), Monroe (3), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (16), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (0), Preston (11), Putnam (21), Raleigh (20), Randolph (12), Ritchie (2), Roane (2), Summers (2), Taylor (11), Tucker (0), Tyler (2), Upshur (7), Wayne (6), Webster (0), Wetzel (1), Wirt (0), Wood (15), Wyoming (12). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

