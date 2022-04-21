Advertisement

Man confesses to shooting, killing mother

Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first degree murder.
Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first degree murder.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of killing his mother is now behind bars, charged with first degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint from Clay County Magistrate Court, Johnny Dale Rogers, 34, of Widen, W.Va., confessed to shooting his mother in the head, pushing her car over an embankment, and setting it on fire.

The investigating officer said on Wednesday, April 20, he was dispatched to Widen Ridge Road for a vehicle fire.

The officer said a body was found inside the vehicle and was told the driver of the vehicle was believed to be Darlene Faye Jackson.

The officer said he discovered Jackson’s son, Johnny Dale Rogers II, lived with his mother on the 600 block of Kanawha Street in Widen.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer went to Jackson’s home where he was met by Rogers.

Rogers said his mother dropped him off on Widen Ridge Road to go turkey hunting and that Jackson then drove to Fire Tower Road to drop off food to a woman.

Rogers told investigators he began to worry about his mother when he had to walk back to his home on Kanawha Street.

According to officers, Rogers told them that’s when he drove his ATV to Widen Ridge Road and discovered his mother’s vehicle over the embankment.

Rogers said he called his sister and told her about the vehicle.

His sister then contacted Clay County 911.

State Police questioned the woman Rogers claimed his mother was delivering food to and she told them she hadn’t spoken to Jackson in several months.

Rogers was being questioned by state police at the Clay Detachment, when he confessed to shooting his mother in the head with a .22 Magnum rifle, pushed her vehicle over the embankment on Widen Ridge Road and set it on fire with her inside.

Rogers is currently in the Central Regional Jail.

Rogers is facing first degree murder.

The recovered remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and examination.

