Man pleads guilty to defrauding victims of thousands in fraudulent building projects

William T. Hurst, 44, of Morehead, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud after receiving several thousands of dollars in payments for building projects that never happened, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Kentucky pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud after receiving several thousands of dollars in payments for building projects that never happened, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

William T. Hurst, 44, of Morehead, admitted to agreeing to build pole barns for a pair of residents in Putnam and Jackson counties in March 2021, investigators said. He received nearly $10,200 as down payments. Hurst admitted he never intended to build either barn, and instead cashed or deposited the checks at area banks for his personal use.

Hurst also admitted to scamming six other property owners in Ona and Lesage, Cabell County; Charleston, Kanawha County; Coolville and Willow Wood, Ohio; and South Shore, Kentucky, all between February 22, 2021, and March 23, 2021.

Investigators say in those cases, Hurst agreed to build a pole barn or other structure but never began any work or bought any needed supplies.

The residents had paid Hurst more than $25,000, and he eventually stopped communicating with them, according to investigators.

Altogether, Hurst admitted to receiving $35,218 as a result of the fraud and pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July and faces up to 40 years in prison.

W.Va. man wanted in connection with operating fake construction company arrested in Tennessee

