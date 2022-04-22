Advertisement

Charges expected against student who had gun on school grounds

Charges are expected against a student who was under the influence and had a gun in his vehicle on school grounds.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Charges are expected against a student who was under the influence and had a gun in his vehicle on school grounds, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

The incident happened Thursday morning at Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande, according to the sheriff.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that the individual was under the influence and in possession of drug paraphernalia,” Champlin said in a release, adding that a firearm was found inside the male student’s vehicle.

His name was not released.

