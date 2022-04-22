Charges expected against student who had gun on school grounds

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Charges are expected against a student who was under the influence and had a gun in his vehicle on school grounds, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

The incident happened Thursday morning at Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande, according to the sheriff.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that the individual was under the influence and in possession of drug paraphernalia,” Champlin said in a release, adding that a firearm was found inside the male student’s vehicle.

His name was not released.

