Charleston wins Atlantic League opener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Game one in the battle of the birds went to Charleston Thursday night as the Dirty Birds beat the Staten Island Ferry Hawks 5-3. It was the first game of the year for both teams in the 2022 Atlantic League season and the first ever game for the team from New York state.

Charleston scored first with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning but Staten Island quickly responded with three runs in the fifth which included two home runs. The Dirty Birds tied the game and took the lead for good with runs in the bottom of the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Thursday night. The same two teams play Friday night with a 6:35 first pitch from Appalachian Power Park.

