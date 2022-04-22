Advertisement

Charleston wins Atlantic League opener

Charleston Dirty Birds wins Atlantic League opener
By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Game one in the battle of the birds went to Charleston Thursday night as the Dirty Birds beat the Staten Island Ferry Hawks 5-3. It was the first game of the year for both teams in the 2022 Atlantic League season and the first ever game for the team from New York state.

Charleston scored first with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning but Staten Island quickly responded with three runs in the fifth which included two home runs. The Dirty Birds tied the game and took the lead for good with runs in the bottom of the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Thursday night. The same two teams play Friday night with a 6:35 first pitch from Appalachian Power Park.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William T. Hurst, 44, of Morehead, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud after...
Man pleads guilty to defrauding victims of thousands in fraudulent building projects
Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Man confesses to killing mother; victim’s daughter reacts
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
HPD investigates multiple stolen cars
HPD investigates multiple stolen car cases
Trees blooming in spring, leading to higher pollen levels in the air.
Tree pollens set to soar

Latest News

Charleston Dirty Birds wins Atlantic League opener
Charleston Dirty Birds wins Atlantic League opener
Busy night on high school ballfields
Busy night at the ballfield
Busy night on high school ballfields
Busy night on high school ballfields
Golden Eagles take two from 'Jackets
UC sweeps State