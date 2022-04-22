Early voting location ruled ineligible by WV Secretary of State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you live on the West Side of Charleston, you’re going to have to travel a bit farther for early voting.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner decided an early voting location at the Girl Scouts Black Diamond Building can not be used for early voting.

“I think that it’s a horrible decision to not allow residents to live on the West Side to have an early voting site,” said Turan Rush of Charleston.

Rush said he was planning to vote at the Girl Scout building, and while he’s still going to vote, he’s not sure if others on the West Side will be able to do the same.

“It’s going to create tremendous confusion because a lot of people don’t come thinking they have a place to go vote early at,” he said.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said they’ve planning been an early voting location on the West Side since October but didn’t finalize a location until much later.

“The Secretary of State decided that because we didn’t narrow it down to that specific location rather than the general location of the west side; we were somehow in violation.”

WSAZ’s Matt Lackritz reached out to Secretary of State Warner to talk about the decision.

However, we were told he was not available for an interview and instead we were sent this statement:

“The Kanawha County Commission’s decision was not an easy one, but it is consistent with what the law requires.”

Early voting starts April 27 and continues through May 7. Commissioner Salango said they will put signs up at the Girl Scout building to let people know other locations they can vote.

