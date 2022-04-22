Early voting soon underway in W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Early voting soon will be underway in Kanawha County for the West Virginia primary election.

It will take place from April 27 through May 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays at the following locations:

- Cross Lanes Sheriff’s Department, 903 Cross Lanes Drive

- Belle Town Hall, 1100 E. Dupont Ave.

- City of St. Albans City Hall,1499 MacCorkle Ave.

- Sissonville Library, 1 Tinney Lane

- Elkview Community Center, 1078 Main St.

- Marmet Town Hall, 9403 MacCorkle Ave.

- City of Nitro Police Department, 497 1st Ave. South

- Voter Registration, 415 Quarrier St., Charleston

