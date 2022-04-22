Advertisement

Family donates $50,000 for nursing scholarship

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The family of a longtime nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center donated $50,000 to create a scholarship for nursing students to attend St. Mary’s School of Nursing.

According to a Mountain Health spokesperson, the scholarship is in honor of Margaret Donley, who graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1971 and served in a variety of leadership roles at St. Mary’s Medical Center, including Director of Patient Care Services, before retiring as director of Organizational Development and Learning in 2015.

The first recipient of the scholarship is Hannah Casto from Cross Lanes, who was awarded $2,500.  The scholarship will help Hannah attend her fourth semester and finish her degree.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel super blessed,” Casto said in the release. “I want to honor the legacy of Margaret and am grateful to the family for the scholarship.”

Dr. Joey Trader, Vice President of the School of Nursing and Health Professions for St. Mary’s said, “I’m grateful to the Donley family. This scholarship will assist students in fulfilling their dreams of being a nurse and providing a service the community like Margaret Donley did.”

According to the release, Donley’s daughter, Amy Adams, is a nurse who oversees the SMMC endoscopy department.

