One person dead after five-car crash on 52

A five-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 52 in Wayne County, West Virginia.
A five-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 52 in Wayne County, West Virginia.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PRICHARD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a five-car crash on US 52 in Wayne County.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers confirm to WSAZ that a five-car crash Friday afternoon shut down US 52 near Prichard.

A few other patients were taken to the hospital after this wreck, there is no word on their conditions.

This crash happened near the Masonic Lodge on US 52.

