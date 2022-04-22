One person dead after five-car crash on 52

PRICHARD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a five-car crash on US 52 in Wayne County.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers confirm to WSAZ that a five-car crash Friday afternoon shut down US 52 near Prichard.

A few other patients were taken to the hospital after this wreck, there is no word on their conditions.

This crash happened near the Masonic Lodge on US 52.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.