Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses plans to reopen OLBH

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner.

The governor spoke about bringing more jobs into the state, in addition to the partnership between King’s Daughters and UK Healthcare. He is also working to reopen Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

Beshear then went on to announce that Richwood Industries purchased the CW building in the Paul Coffey Industrial Park in Ashland which would create considerable jobs in the coming years.

“The economic momentum we are seeing is like nothing any of us ever imagined was possible with more optimism moving into our future, with fewer impediments than we have ever seen, and with more promise that we are realizing every single day,” Beshear said, “and eastern Kentucky has been a part of that momentum.”

The governor also announced that he is awarding million dollar grants to vocational and technical facilities in Boyd, Carter, Lewis, Fleming, Lawrence, and Johnson counties.

