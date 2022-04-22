Marshall University Board of Governors approves new budget

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall University’s Board of Governors on Thursday approved the university’s 2022-2023 budget.

According to a university news release, it will hold tuition and regular fees flat for undergraduate students.

The approved overall operating budget was almost $318 million, which includes a $34.5 million athletic budget.

The Board of Governors also voted to approve a restoration of employee salaries for those who received pay cuts during the pandemic and general salary increases for benefit-eligible employees.

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said upgrading the overall student experience is one of the top goals for his new administration.

