Pothole repairs cause congestion along I-64

I-64 traffic is backed up between Dunbar and the Oakwood Road exits.
I-64 traffic is backed up between Dunbar and the Oakwood Road exits.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling eastbound along I-64 will see congestion Friday because of on-going pothole repairs.

According to a Metro 911 alert, the pothole repairs are being done by the West Virginia Department of Highways in the area of the Dunbar exit to the Oakwood exit.

The repairs are expected to continue until Friday around 3 p.m.

According to WV511.org, as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the left two eastbound lanes in the area were closed.

Drivers should expect delays.

