Advertisement

Seaplane lands in river near downtown

Seaplane lands in Kanawha River
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A bizarre scene played out Friday afternoon in Charleston where a seaplane landed on the Kanawha River and floated through town.

People lined up along with side of the river to take photos, while boaters approached the plane to make sure everything was OK.

The seaplane landed around 2 p.m. near Haddad Riverfront Park, floated all the way through town and, according to flight records, took off past the turnpike bridge around an hour later.

The slow float down the river is what everyone is talking about, though. The plane had its propeller on and doors open -- and even did a loop near the University of Charleston and the Capitol.

According to Kanawha County Emergency Management, it was a planned landing that had the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval.

No one was hurt. The pilot had his door open as people stopped to take photos.

Flight records show the seaplane landed in Beckley after a short flight. Officials at West Virginia International Yeager Airport say there’s no record of the plane stopping there.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Man confesses to killing mother; victim’s daughter reacts
William T. Hurst, 44, of Morehead, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud after...
Man pleads guilty to defrauding victims of thousands in fraudulent building projects
Charges are expected against a student who was under the influence and had a gun in his vehicle...
Charges expected against student who had gun on school grounds
WSAZ Investigates | Traffic safety study underway after fatal accident
WSAZ Investigates | Traffic safety study underway after fatal accident
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Latest News

Girl Scout Black Diamond building ruled ineligible for early voting
Early voting location ruled ineligible by WV Secretary of State
Former Herd star will be at the Herd's 2022 spring game on Saturday
Vinny Curry returns to Huntington
Vinny Curry comes back to MU
Vinny Curry comes back to MU
A tree planting ceremony on Friday provided a teaching moment for students at Ponderosa...
Cpl. Jacob Moore honored by elementary school with tree planting