Two sets of human remains found in house fire

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two sets of human remains were found inside a house that caught fire Thursday.

The fire was on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg.

Once the fire was extinguished, two sets of unidentifiable human remains were discovered.

Kentucky State Police say they were contacted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s office.

The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Coroner’s Office and Lewis County Fire Department. This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.

