Vinny Curry returns to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the day before the Herd’s 2022 Green White spring game, one of the Sons of Marshall came back to town. Vinny Curry flew his family to Huntington and went back to some familiar sites like Edwards Stadium. While he was there, Curry met head coach Charles Huff and athletic director Christian Spears and spoke highly of the vision they have for Marshall.

WSAZ Sports caught up with the Herd star who earlier this week signed to play next season with the New York Jets.

