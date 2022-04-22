Advertisement

W.Va. National Guard to provide Ukraine military with armored vehicles

The West Virginia National Guard will provide armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. Gov. Jim...
The West Virginia National Guard will provide armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Friday afternoon.(MGN/Cropped Ukrainian State Emergency Service)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard will provide armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday afternoon.

The aid comes after a U.S. Department of Defense request. The M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers will be used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield.

Justice said, “By joining with other states in sending numerous of these armored vehicles to Ukraine, we hope and pray that this will give Ukrainian forces a major leg up in their defense of their home country. In West Virginia, we will always stand up for what’s right, which is why we stand united with Ukraine and will continue to help in every way possible, especially as we continue to learn about the war crimes and other atrocities that continue to occur in this unprovoked and intolerable attack on a nation and its people.”

The state had previously send unused or recently expired ballistic vests from law enforcement to the war-torn country.

The governor has also called on the state legislature to pledge $5 million in assistance for a Ukrainian maternity and children’s hospital that had been bombed by Russian forces.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Man confesses to killing mother; victim’s daughter reacts
William T. Hurst, 44, of Morehead, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud after...
Man pleads guilty to defrauding victims of thousands in fraudulent building projects
Charges are expected against a student who was under the influence and had a gun in his vehicle...
Charges expected against student who had gun on school grounds
WSAZ Investigates | Traffic safety study underway after fatal accident
WSAZ Investigates | Traffic safety study underway after fatal accident
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Latest News

Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
Cpl. Jacob Moore honored by elementary school with tree planting
2022 elections
Early voting soon underway in W.Va.
Malibu Jack's gearing up for Grand Opening
Malibu Jack’s gears up for Grand Opening
IV Hydration with Living Well
IV Hydration with Living Well