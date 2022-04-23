Crews battling a large brush fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Multiple departments are on scene of a very large brush fire in Lawrence County. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m.

The Fayette Township Fire Department is asking people to use caution while exiting the 17th Street bridge, along U.S. 52 and County Road 407.

There is no word on if any structures have caught fire. It’s unclear how much of the brush fire is contained at this point.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

