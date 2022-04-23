Advertisement

Dinos, hillbillies ‘get a little rambunctious’ for day two of Hillbilly Days

Hillbilly Days is wrapping its second day after a two year hiatus.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The second day of the Hillbilly Days festival brought more visitors to the Pikeville Streets, celebrating after a two-year hiatus.

Organizers say it was great to see the familiar faces flooding the area, with some different booths to highlight the sights, sounds, and smells that only come with the festival.

From new booths, like Dino-ROAR!- displaying fossils, dinosaur fun and more on Hambley Boulevard, there is plenty for the family to enjoy.

“I’ve loved dinosaurs since I was a little kid, so it’s kind of a dream job for me. But it’s also both an educational and entertaining show, so there’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” said Jacob Whitson, owner of DinoROAR. “The dinosaurs can get a little rambunctious, so usually there’s a lot of surprises and thrills and a lot of laughs for everybody.”

Then there are the unique finds and projects like Appalachia Book Company, aiming to celebrate Appalachian voices.

“If there’s talent out there in the area, with roots in Appalachia, then we’d like to get those stories out,” said Brian Sperger with Appalachia Book Company.

The event brought in more people as the evening progressed, with thousands of Hillbillies hitting the downtown scene.

“All kinds of fun. You’ve got all the food, you’ve got all the rides at the carnival,” said Kevin Roberts. “We’ve been gone for two years. Everybody is excited to be here; as I’m talking to folks in the street, they’re just happy to be able to get out. Kind of lets us know everything is getting back to normal.”

The festival continues Saturday, with a parade on deck for 2 p.m.

