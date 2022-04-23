First Warning Forecast | Feeling like summer this weekend!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a month that has been cooler than average so far, this weekend may seem out of the ordinary. Both days will see afternoon temperatures soar well into the 80s, feeling much more like summer. Dry and mostly sunny conditions go along with the warmth. Monday stays warm, but the summery feel fades away once a cold front crosses Monday night. This front will also be the focus for showers and a few thunderstorms Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Behind the front, much cooler air filters back in. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the 50s and 60s, with a few mornings starting in, ugh, the 30s. At least the week finishes dry with decent sunshine.

Saturday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and a wide range in temperatures. Most locations are in the 50s, but some rural/sheltered spots are in the 40s while hilltops sit near 60 degrees amid a light breeze.

No matter the exact temperature Saturday morning, one thing is for sure: it will be quite warm everywhere Saturday afternoon as highs rise well into the mid to upper 80s under a continued mostly sunny sky. The wind will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night stays mostly clear as low temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

Sunday will be nearly similar to Saturday: mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday starts with sunshine before clouds increase late in the day and showers arrive near sunset. High temperatures still get to the mid 80s.

Tuesday sees lingering clouds and showers to start, followed by drier conditions with some clearing late in the day. High temperatures will be much cooler, only rising to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday turns cooler still, as high temperatures reach the mid 50s. A mostly sunny sky is expected.

Thursday morning sees low temperatures in the mid 30s, and areas of frost are not out of the question. Afternoon temperatures rise to near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine continues on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

