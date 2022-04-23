First Warning Forecast | Summerlike warmth continues Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday was easily the warmest day of the year thus far, and while the “official” thermometers at the airports did not quite crack the 90-degree mark (88° at Huntington and 89° at Charleston), most “unofficial” thermometers - such as cars, banks, porches, and personal weather stations - sure did. Sunday offers pretty much the same weather as summerlike warmth continues amid dry, hazy sunshine. Monday stay warm as well, but clouds increase late in the day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms arriving during the evening hours. This occurs ahead of a strong cold front that is set to cross Monday night and drop temperatures significantly for the rest of the week ahead. In fact, the potential for a frost/freeze is back on the table Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Fortunately, mostly sunny and dry conditions will accompany the return of unseasonably cool air.

Saturday evening through the overnight hours will be mostly clear. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s in rural spots to the low 60s on hilltops.

Sunday’s weather basically mimics Saturday’s: mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s but feeling like or reaching 90 degrees in most downtown/urban areas.

Monday starts with sunshine before more cloud cover mixes in later in the day. The chance for showers and a few thunderstorms increases towards sunset. High temperatures still get to the mid 80s.

Tuesday sees lingering showers to start, followed by drier conditions during the afternoon. However, cloud cover holds tough throughout much of the day, only beginning to clear towards sunset. High temperatures will be much cooler, only rising to the low 60s.

Wednesday turns cooler still, as high temperatures reach the upper 50s. A mostly sunny sky is expected.

Thursday morning sees low temperatures in the low to mid 30s, and areas of frost are not out of the question. Afternoon temperatures rise to near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine continues on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday turns partly cloudy and a bit warmer with high temperatures near 70 degrees. A shower or two is possible, but much of the day should remain dry.

