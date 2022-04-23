One person dead after vehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in the Boone County community of Julian on Thursday.

According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened on US 119 around 9:30p.m.

Kennith Andrew Kirk was traveling southbound on US 119 while Timothy Glen Kuhn was traveling northbound on the US 119. Kuhn tried to make a left hand turn from US 119 to West Virginia Route 3. When Kuhn went to make the left hand turn he pulled in front of Kirk causing the crash.

Timothy Glen Kuhn, 64 of Julian, died from his injuries from the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

