Woman charged with child neglect

ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WSAZ) - The St. Albans Police Department is investigating a case of child neglect after responding to a call of an overdose early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, officers were called out to the 1400 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and found a 33-year-old male unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Police removed the man from the vehicle and administered two doses of Narcan. The man regained consciousness but was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The driver, identified as Tabitha Slater, had her four-month-old daughter in the car at the time the male ingested the suspected heroin/fentanyl.

She was placed under arrest and charged with child neglect, a felony. Prior to being placed in the police cruiser, she turned over a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

A warrant will be obtained for the 33-year-old male, also facing felony charges of child neglect.

