First Warning Forecast | Summery feel fades away this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday was another hot day across the region as “official” airport temperatures reached the upper 80s while many porch, car, and bank thermometers registered 90 degrees or higher for the second day in a row. Monday will be the final warm day of this summery stretch as high temperatures reach the mid 80s. Then, it goes all downhill as the rest of the work week is spent in the 60s during the afternoons and 30s (yes, 30s) during the mornings. The potential for frost and even a freeze is some locations is certainly not out of the question Wednesday night into early Thursday. The upcoming weekend sees some improvement as highs get back to the low 70s (that is actually what is normal for this time of year), but rain chances increase as well.

Sunday evening through the overnight remains mostly clear as temperatures fall to the upper 60s by midnight and lows bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday morning. There will once again be noticeable split between milder hills and cooler valleys as a light breeze stirs the hilltops.

Monday starts with sunshine before more cloud cover mixes in later in the day. The chance for showers and a few thunderstorms increases from the west during the evening hours. A few storms may contain gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures still get to the mid 80s.

Tuesday sees lingering showers early, but much of the day is spent dry. Abundant cloud cover spreads across the area with some breaks possible late in the day. High temperatures remain stuck in the low 60s.

Wednesday turns cooler still, as high temperatures level out near 60 degrees. A mostly sunny sky is expected.

Thursday morning sees low temperatures in the low to mid 30s, and areas of frost are not out of the question. Afternoon temperatures rise to near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Friday turns partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday remains partly cloudy and gets a bit warmer with high temperatures near 70 degrees. A shower or two is possible, but much of the day should remain dry.

Showers and a few storms are more likely on Sunday with lots of cloud cover and high temperatures in the low 70s.

