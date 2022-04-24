Herd puts a wrap on spring football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team ended the 2022 spring football season with the annual Green White scrimmage where the Green team won 13-6. After a first half where two field goals were made, the first touchdown was a pass from freshman Peter Zamora who connected with Stone Scarcelle which made the score 13-0. The white team scored late in the fourth quarter when Khalan Laborn rumbled in from a few yards out.

Marshall’s first game of the year is when they host Norfolk State on September 3rd then the Herd goes to Notre Dame the next Saturday. You can see that game on WSAZ and it starts at 2:30 p.m.

Here are the highlights and post game reaction as seen on WSAZ Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.