Advertisement

People rescued from house fire

Crews are battling a working house fire on 11th Street West in Huntington.
Crews are battling a working house fire on 11th Street West in Huntington.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a working house fire on 11th Street West in Huntington.

According to dispatch, there were people trapped inside the home when it caught fire. Crews have gotten everyone out of the house safely.

There is no word on injuries at this time. Crews are working to get the fire contained.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 52 in Wayne County, West Virginia.
One person dead after five-car crash on 52
A bizarre scene played out Friday afternoon in Charleston where a seaplane landed on the...
Seaplane lands in river near downtown
Chase Prater, who's from Williamson, West Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder in...
Man arrested in aunt’s deadly shooting
Once the fire was extinguished, two sets of unidentifiable human remains were discovered.
Two sets of human remains found in house fire
The murder case of Antwon Starkey took more than four years to go to trial.
Jury finds Starkey guilty of second-degree murder

Latest News

Two people air flighted from the scene of an ATV accident.
Two people air flighted from ATV accident
Use caution when exiting the 17th bridge, along US 52 in Lawrence County.
Crews battling a large brush fire
The driver, identified as Tabitha Slater, had her four-month-old daughter in the car at the...
Woman charged with child neglect
The fatal accident happened in the community of Julian in Boone County.
One person dead after vehicle crash