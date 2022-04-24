Advertisement

Suspect arrested in armed robbery

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged after an armed robbery was reported Sunday morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the 6500 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson to the Riverside Nursing Home.

A victim reported a male had been walking around the parking lot and approached her.  The male brandished a firearm at her and demanded her car keys, which were given.  The male left in the victim’s silver GMC Terrain.

Awhile later, units with Nitro PD spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Center Street in Nitro.  The vehicle fled across the Nitro/St. Albans bridge and east on MacCorkle Ave in St. Albans.  At times, the vehicle approached speeds of 100 mph and passed vehicles in no passing zones.

The vehicle pursuit continued onto Smith Creek Road, Dry Ridge Road, Green Valley Road, before coming to a stop at Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.

The driver, fled on foot from the vehicle, but was captured by a KCSO K-9.  During a search of the vehicle, a BB gun pistol, which appeared to be real, was located.

The suspect has been identified as Damien L. Phillips, 44

He was charged with Robbery, Grand Larceny, DUI, Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Fleeing DUI.

Deputies also determined that Phillips was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.  Nitro PD, Charleston PD, South Charleston PD, and St. Albans PD assisted with the pursuit.

