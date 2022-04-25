150th Anniversary of Arbor Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This week marks the 150th anniversary of one of the oldest environmental holidays, Arbor Day, and the 50th anniversary of the non-profit Arbor Day Foundation.

In addition to inspiring people to get outdoors this week and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is announcing a new goal to do its part and plant 500 million trees in forests and neighborhoods where they are needed most within the next five years.

