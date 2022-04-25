Cabell County in need of poll workers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County is searching for poll workers for the upcoming Primary Election on May 10.

Up to $300 can be made for this position, including training and the actual day of work.

According to officials, any registered Republican interested may contact the Cabell County Republican Chair, T-Anne See by email at tanneseecabellgop1@gmail.com or by phone by calling the County Clerk’s office at 304-526-8625.

