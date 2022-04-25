Advertisement

COVID-19 data reported less often

By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - States are scaling back on reporting COVID-19 data, and experts said they are worried that less frequent reporting could stall efforts to delay outbreaks.

One year ago, all 50 states were reporting new cases daily, but that has trailed off.

Half of states report once a week, and Florida is down to every two weeks.

At a federal level, the White House COVID-19 team still publishes its “community profile report” with trends and indicators.

And just this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended the public health emergency declaration for another three months.

COVID-19 data throughout the pandemic has been utilized by governments at all levels.

Experts also shared that even as severe outcomes for COVID-19 improve, they remain much worse than a bad flu season.

