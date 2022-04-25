COVID-19 W.Va. | 631 active cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 25, 2022, there are currently 631 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There has been one death reported since the last report, with a total of 6,824 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 61-year old male from Kanawha County.

As of Monday, 86 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 21 have been admitted to the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

There are currently two COVID-19 pediatric patients.

492,773 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

The state’s County Alert System map, three state’s have moved from a green status to yellow. Green on the map indicates a low infection rate. The transmission risk is slightly increased when color-coded yellow.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

449,450 West Virginians have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (8), Berkeley (66), Boone (5), Braxton (3), Brooke (14), Cabell (36), Calhoun (14), Clay (3), Doddridge (2), Fayette (9), Gilmer (2), Grant (3), Greenbrier (10), Hampshire (13), Hancock (5), Hardy (5), Harrison (22), Jackson (1), Jefferson (28), Kanawha (57), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (18), Marion (17), Marshall (17), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (11), Mineral (8), Mingo (1), Monongalia (46), Monroe (3), Morgan (16), Nicholas (2), Ohio (20), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (3), Preston (8), Putnam (37), Raleigh (35), Randolph (7), Ritchie (3), Roane (1), Summers (2), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (7), Wayne (6), Webster (0), Wetzel (6), Wirt (4), Wood (11), Wyoming (8). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

