Advertisement

Kentucky veteran celebrates 108th birthday

Chester Wilson is celebrating his 108th birthday.
Chester Wilson is celebrating his 108th birthday.(Mayor Linda Gorton)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky veteran has reached a big birthday.

Chester Wilson is celebrating his 108th birthday on Monday. He was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High School and for the Bluegrass Minor League team.

Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wished Wilson a happy birthday, and also named Monday “Chester Wilson Day” here in Lexington.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Two people air flighted from the scene of an ATV accident.
Two people air flighted from ATV accident
Lawsuit
Former UK HealthCare CFO awarded more than $1M, jury says he was wrongly fired
Arrested and charged in an armed robbery.
Suspect arrested in armed robbery
The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying these two...
Police seeking public assistance in stabbing investigation

Latest News

Elementary school goes virtual after air quality report shows mold
Andy Chilian delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, April 26th, 2022.
First Warning Weather
Spring setback to fall again
First Warning Weather
Logan County deputies are searching for the person that dumped tons of trash near Pines Creek.
Deputies clean tons of trash from illegal dump
Marshall University White Coat Ceremony
Marshall University White Coat Ceremony