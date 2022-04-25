Man wanted in connection with shooting arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement was able to make an arrest in a shooting investigation thanks to tips from neighbors, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports Bernard Reynolds, 52, was arrested Monday morning by the US Marshall’s Southern WV CUFFED Task Force.

The sheriff says after receiving tips, Reynolds was tracked to Beckley where he was found riding a bike near 2nd and 3rd Street.

Reynolds was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in the Whipple area.

The victim is 30-year-old woman, whose name is not being released at this time. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. There is no word on her condition at this time.

Deputies searching for potential shooting suspect

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.