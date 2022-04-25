Advertisement

Pikeville Panthers receive 2021 State Championship rings

Pikeville finished the season 14-2, winning the program’s sixth state title.
Pikeville finished the season 14-2, winning the program’s sixth state title.(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the 2021 Pikeville Panther State Championship team put a ring on it.

Coaches and administration from Pikeville High School presented the team with their state championship rings, commemorating the 30-27 win over Russellville for the Class 1A State Championship.

“It’s a bittersweet moment but just nice to get all the team back together,” said senior Zac Lockhart. “Opening the ring was breathtaking honestly.”

Pikeville finished the season 14-2, winning the program’s sixth state title.

