Police seeking public assistance in stabbing investigation

The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying these two individuals.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying these two individuals.

According to a Facebook post by the Charleston Police Department, a stabbing occurred on the evening of April 8th.

Detectives obtained security footage that shows the stabbing suspect walking with another person on the 1500 block of Washington Street East just before 10 P.M. that evening.

Anyone with information about this incident or these to individuals are asked to call (304)-348-6480 or (304)-348-8111. Tips can remain anonymous.

