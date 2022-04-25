Proposal aims at establishing a standard of care for drug recovery facilities in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A new proposal addresses drug recovery facilities and addiction treatment facilities within the city of Portsmouth. Mayor Sean Dunne says it aims at establishing a standard of care to ensure the health and safety of residents in those facilities.

“There’s a common agreement that bad facilities fail clients and they fail communities,” said Mayor Dunne.

Dunne says that many aspects of care are only voluntary and he would like to see these required by law. The proposal would first establish a registration program.

“This will require a registration program so we can establish who is here and what they are doing,” said Dunne. “Mandatory drug tests twice per week for those within six months of sobriety. We are adding a satisfactory supply of groceries and food for people in housing. We are adding free local transportation. Essentially, what we want to make sure is that people who are in recovery are looked after.”

Aaron Wagner, COO of The Counseling Center, says he has read through the proposal and likes what he sees.

“Functional carbon monoxide detectors, fire protection systems, emergency action plans,” said Wagner.

All of which are aspects of health and safety that, he says, should already be followed by facilities who are doing all that they can to help their clients. He believes this legislation could deter those who enter the industry solely for profit.

“They’re going to look elsewhere. You would like to think to mandatory standards and creating a registration program right here in Portsmouth.,” said Dunne.

City Council is hosting a special session at Portsmouth Little Theater on Saturday, April 30th at 8:30am. It is open to the public.

