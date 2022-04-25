Advertisement

Sahvir Wheeler returning for another season at Kentucky

Wheeler joins Oscar Tshiebwe as starters on last year’s Kentucky team to announce their plans to stay in school
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)(Joe Buglewicz | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In today’s college basketball landscape of draft decisions and the transfer portal, players are expected to announce when they intend to stay at their current school. Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler did just that on Sunday.

Wheeler joins Oscar Tshiebwe as starters on last year’s Kentucky team to announce their plans to stay in school.

Last season Wheeler averaged 10 points per game and led the SEC with 6.9 assists per game.

