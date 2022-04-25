Sahvir Wheeler returning for another season at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In today’s college basketball landscape of draft decisions and the transfer portal, players are expected to announce when they intend to stay at their current school. Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler did just that on Sunday.

Wheeler joins Oscar Tshiebwe as starters on last year’s Kentucky team to announce their plans to stay in school.

Last season Wheeler averaged 10 points per game and led the SEC with 6.9 assists per game.

